Ms chef wins the 17th annual great american seafood cook-off

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WCBI)- A Mississippi chef wins the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off.

Chef Austin Sumrall is the nation’s new King of Seafood.

- Advertisement -

Sumrall participated in the competition in New Orleans with 12 other culinary chefs across the U.S.

in 2017, Sumrall opened his restaurant, White Pillars, in Biloxi.

He has worked for a number of award-winning restaurants.

” I’m completely blown away and about speechless for sure. There’s a lot of incredible chefs here and people that I really really respect. We’re just happy to be competing. But we did come to win and we’re excited that we did,” said Sumrall.

Sumrall will travel across the country and abroad to promote U.S. Seafood.