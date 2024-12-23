MS Congressman says he did not vote to release report on Matt Gaetz

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)—Mississippi Congressman and Chairman of the House Ethics Committee Michael Guest said he did not vote to release the committee’s report on former Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz resigned from Congress on November 14, after President-elect Trump named him his choice for Attorney General.

As Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Guest has publicly stated that when Gaetz resigned from Congress, the committee lost jurisdiction to release information.

Guest said, “Representative Gaetz resigned from Congress, withdrew from consideration to serve in the next administration, and declared that he would not seek to be seated in the 119th Congress. The decision to publish a report after his resignation breaks from the Committee’s long-standing practice and is a dangerous departure with potentially catastrophic consequences.”

The report released on December 23 found “substantial evidence” that from 2017 to 2020, Gaetz “regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him,” and from 2017 to 2019, possessing illegal drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, on “multiple different occasions.”

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District

