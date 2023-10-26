MS Coroner’s Assoc. President challenges allegations of autopsy backlog

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The president of the Mississippi Coroner’s Association is disputing a report by the Associated Press that said the State Crime Lab still has an unacceptable backlog of autopsies.

The report pointed to a delay in homicide autopsy reports under current Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

However, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, who is also president of the statewide association, said reports are completed promptly.

Green who has been in office for 20 years said there was a delay in autopsy reports under the previous leadership. But she said the reports are now processed quickly.

“For example, we had one this past week and we already have the full report back. That has not always been the case but I do know they are making great strides at getting those reports caught up, and they probably have less than a hundred still outstanding from a few years back, but they are constantly hiring contract doctors to come in and get those reports taken care of,” said Green.

Green also said she has spoken with coroners from across the state who have been in office multiple terms and who also said the state crime lab has improved under the current leadership.

