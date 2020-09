The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 645 new cases of COVID-19 with17 new deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 645 new cases of COVID-19 with17 new deaths.

There are 27 new cases among long term care facilities within the state.

- Advertisement -

477 people are hospitalized in the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 147 are in ICU

The total number of cases is 96,677 with 29,911 deaths.

It’s presumed that 85,327 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.