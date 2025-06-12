MS Institute of Arts and Letter to host honor banquet for artist

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Artists from different genres will be awarded in Columbus this week.

The Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters honors artists from around Mississippi every year who have had an impact on the community.

The Institute will host its banquet for the honorees on Saturday night at Mississippi University for Women.

Musicians, writers, and other artists will be awarded at the event.

The Columbus Arts Council is hosting a gallery opening for some of the award-winning pieces tonight, June 12, at 5:30 pm.

The opening is free.

“Here in this exhibit, you can see examples of the prize winners from photography to oil painting. You can see examples of past winners such as Birney Imes and Mr. Tom Baraqui,” said Dr. Bridgette Smith Pischel of the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters this year, the 47th year. Our main focus is to be able to show all the artists, no matter what it looks like, no matter what it is,” said Columbus Arts Director Quan Walker.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.