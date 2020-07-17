MS National Guard troops head for training at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI)- 7,000 Mississippi National Guard troops will soon go to Camp Shelby for training.

Now, COVID-19 precautions are being put in place.

The Guard will host the troops from the end of July through the month of August on a rotational basis.

There will be daily screening measures for troops, mask requirements, and increased sanitation stations at the camp.

Units are moving to a field-training environment to help maintain social distancing while completing training requirements.