MS ranked 7th in Reshoring Initiative’s report

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi earns an impressive spot in a recent jobs report.

The state is ranked seventh in the country, according to the Reshoring Initiative’s 2024 report.

Governor Tate Reeves said 10,746 jobs have been re-shored in the state.

Reshoring is the returning of manufacturing and production jobs to the United States from overseas.

Projected data from the first quarter of 2025 ranks Mississippi as third in the nation, with more than 12,000 jobs re-shored.

Reeves called the ranking, “another really impressive accomplishment for Mississippi”.

Key sectors driving reshoring growth include transportation equipment, electronics, and wood and paper products.

Terberg Taylor is not a true reshore, but was a business decision to assemble product in the US due to demand of US customers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.