MSDH announces renovation plans for Webster Co. Health Department

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clients of the Webster County Health Department are going to have to make different arrangements this month.

The Mississippi Department of Health announced today that the Webster County Health Department office will be closed for renovations throughout the month of May.

Services will be shifted to the Calhoun County Health Department in Pittsboro.

For those who need to contact the health department, you can call (662)412-3260 or use the MSDH Healthy Mobile app.

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