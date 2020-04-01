MSDH confirms over 1,000 cases total of COVID-19, 22 deaths

There are now over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Wednesday’s new 136 positive cases brought the state total to 1,037.

The Mississippi Department of Health also reported two new coronavirus deaths in Holmes and Humphreys counties. The state’s total of coronavirus deaths is now 22.

Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Winston Counties have seen slight increases in the number of cases.

Health officials reported that the age group with the most cases are between 40 and 49.

Most deaths have been people over the age of 70.

58% of the patients in the state are women.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reported 333 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The department said hospitalization and death from COVID-19 infection was more likely if you have a long-term health problem like high blood pressure or diabetes.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases as of April 1:

Calhoun County – 3

Chickasaw County – 15

Choctaw County – 7

Clay County – 5

Itawamba County – 4

Lafayette County – 15 (1 death)

Lee County – 25 (1 death)

Lowndes County – 11

Monroe County – 7

Montgomery County – 8

Noxubee County – 3

Oktibbeha County – 18

Prentiss County – 4

Tishomingo County – 1

Webster County – 7 (1 death)

Winston County – 9

Yalobusha County – 6

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in the state, click here.