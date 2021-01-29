TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The waiting list and the lines are long across the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Part of working out the logistics of the operation is figuring out who will help those wanting a shot.

The National Guard stepped in to help and now, some folks in the community are stepping up to help those troops with acts of kindness.

Every day, from 8 until 4, cars line up in the old Sears parking lot at the Mall at Barnes Crossing for the covid 19 vaccine.

The Mississippi State Department of Health opened this site several weeks ago, to accommodate the growing demand for the shot.

MSDH is being assisted at the vaccination site by the Mississippi National Guard. The work of the guardsmen has not gone unnoticed by the community.

Cassie Hargett and her friend Hannah Durham brought barbecue and all the fixings for the guard members.

It was their way of showing their appreciation.

“We did a little research, found out the soldiers don’t get per diem, so we felt like the right thing to do was provide them with food, as they’re basically out here working for free,” Hargett said.

For those getting the vaccine, it takes about ten minutes after they arrive to do paperwork and actually get the shot. There is a 15 minute observation period before they can leave. To make everything run smoothly, it takes a lot of coordination among different agencies.

“One of the things we’ve done is provided our inflatable D Con tent to use as a shelter, so they can be out of the elements but have an office where they administer the shots, the other thing we do is provide EMTs, to stand by in waiting area for people in case they have a reaction to the shot,” said Deputy Chief Jimmy Avery, of the Tupelo Fire Department.

Along with the Tupelo Fire Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department donated the traffic cones to mark out traffic lanes and deputies are providing security at the site.

The former Sears building is being used as a staging area for workers at the vaccination site. They are also able to eat lunch and take breaks in the building.