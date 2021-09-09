MSDH investigating COVID-19 deaths of pregnant women

COVID-19 cases are stable but deaths are still on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The daily rate of new COVID-19 CASES in Mississippi is stable but deaths are still spiking.

There are over 1,900 new cases reported today and 102 deaths.

The 7th child in the state has died from COVID-19.

The child was under the age of one according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

MSDH reports that 8 pregnant women, who are all unvaccinated, died of covid-19 in the past several weeks.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the state’s health department addressed the issue during a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

“We do know that covid is especially problematic and dangerous for pregnant women, said Dr. Dobbs. “We also know it can be deadly for the baby in the wound. For COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise or the death of the baby in the wound after 20 weeks. It’s been a real tragedy. Please know that the vaccine is very helpful and is remarkably successful in preventing these severe outcomes in pregnant women.”

Dr. Dobbs highly encourages monoclonal antibodies which have been approved for pregnant women.

The antibodies are available at over 180 sites in Mississippi.