MSDH is reporting 242 new COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to hold steady but there are still some concerns.

The state department of health is reporting 242 new cases and no deaths today.

- Advertisement -

510 people are hospitalized with the virus.

143 of those patients are in ICU.

The health department is reporting 90 open ICU beds in the state.

Four of those beds are in the Golden Triangle. There is only one open bed in Tupelo.

Locally, Lee County is reporting the most new cases, today, with 19.

Lowndes has 16 and Union has 10.