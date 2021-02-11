MSDH is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state department of health is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

911 additional Mississippians have tested positive for the virus and 23 have died.

Hospitalization numbers across the state have improved.

There are 673 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

193 of those patients are in ICU. There are 93 open ICU beds in the state.

Currently, the state is seeing an 8.3 hospitalization rate for people that test positive for COVID-19.

In the viewing area, Lee County has the most new cases with 40.

Lafayette has 23, Lowndes has 18 and Union has 15.