MSDH is reporting over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 200,000 Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state department of health is reporting 2,634 new cases today and 43 deaths.

Four of those deaths occurred in Lowndes County.

Right now, there is a 9.2 percent hospitalization rate for those that test positive.

The 25-39 age group continues to have the most cases.

White Mississippians and women have tested positive more than any other group.

In our viewing area, Lowndes County has the most cases today with 96.

Lee County has 95, Pontotoc has 64, Itawamba has 63, and Monroe has 48.