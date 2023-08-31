MSDH offering free screenings for blood sugar, blood pressure

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is taking steps to combat chronic diseases in the state.

Beginning August 31, you can get free blood sugar and blood pressure checks at your local health department.

You can either call your local clinic or just drop in during business hours.

The blood sugar numbers are done with a simple finger stick.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in our state and the rate of diabetes is one of the worst in the country.

Go to msdh.ms.gov/locations for clinic sites, hours, and phone numbers.

