MSDH reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday

Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers are lower today than we saw this past weekend.

However, that’s usually the case on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Some data is also not up to date on the department of health’s website.

There are 699 new cases and no deaths.

25 – 39-year-olds continue to lead the case county in Mississippi.

65 and older patients account for the most deaths in the state.

Health officials say more than 121,000 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are about 17,000 presumed active cases in the state, right now.

In our area, Lafayette County is reporting 72 new cases.

Lee has 32. Itawamba, Prentiss, and Union Counties are all reporting all 11 new cases.