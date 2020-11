The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 with15 new deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 with 15 new deaths.

897 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected symptoms across the state.

222 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lee County has some of the highest numbers with 68 new cases.

Lowndes County has 47, Layfayette County has 46, and Pontotoc has 32.

And Monroe is reporting 25 new cases.