MSDH reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 234 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are now 9,908 confirmed cases in the state.

16 of the new cases reported Wednesday were in long-term care facilities. There are now 115 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The health department considers a facility to outbreak if there are one or more cases among residents or staff.

22 new deaths are also being reported today. One of the deaths reported was in Oktibbeha County. Seven of those deaths are from death certificate investigations between April 25 and May 3. Statewide, there have been 457 coronavirus deaths.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 58 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 94 cases (total) 10 deaths (total) 25 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 16 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 68 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 70 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 33 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 101 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 36 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 81 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 91 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 7 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Monroe County 202 cases (total) 21 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 19 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 69 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 117 cases (total) 2 death (total) 9 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 91 cases (total) 5 deaths (total) 27 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 23 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 36 cases (total) 2 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Tishomingo County 10 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 54 cases (total) 4 death (total) 15 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 22 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 67 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 36 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths



450 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

The health department estimated over 4,000 Mississippians has recovered from the virus. Over 96,000people in the state have been tested for COVID-19.