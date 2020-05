MSDH reports 255 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The new cases brought the state’s total to over 12,000 cases. 1,590 of those cases were in long-term care facilities.

10 new deaths are also being reported today. One of those deaths is in Lowndes and Yalobusha counties each. Statewide, there are now 580 coronavirus deaths.

The health department estimates about 78-hundred Mississippians have recovered from the virus.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 61 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 122 cases (total) 12 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 8 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 27 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 90 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 80 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 110 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 37 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 97 cases (total) 5 deaths (total) 8 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 136 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 17 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility death

Monroe County 229 cases (total) 23 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 20 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 76 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 148 cases (total) 4 death (total) 14 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 114 cases (total) 8 deaths (total) 29 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 26 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 37 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 21 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 66 cases (total) 4 death (total) 19 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 25 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 92 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 76 cases (total) 4 death (total) 24 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility death



Alabama: