MSDH reports 268 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

There are 268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday. The new positives brought the state’s total to 16,020.

28 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Tuesday. A death in Chickasaw, Webster, and Yalobusha counties each was included.

10 of those deaths were from death certificate investigations between May 6-27. A death in Chickasaw, Lee, and Union counties each was included in those death certificate investigations.

There are now 767 total coronavirus deaths in the state.

MSDH estimated about 11,000 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 67 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 137 cases (total) 14 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 9 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 47 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 115 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 89 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 141 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 39 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 165 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 22 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 230 cases (total) 9 deaths (total) 19 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility death

Monroe County 265 cases (total) 25 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 22 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 85 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 191 cases (total) 6 death (total) 14 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 253 cases (total) 14 deaths (total) 72 LTC facility cases 10 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 43 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 1 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 51 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 34 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 87 cases (total) 7 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 67 cases (total) 3 death (total) 18 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 121 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 96 cases (total) 6 death (total) 26 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility death



Alabama: