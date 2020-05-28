MSDH reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported a COVID-19 death in Clay, Lowndes, Monroe and Oktibbeha counties each Thursday.

Those deaths were part of the 23 new coronavirus deaths reported Thursday. Statewide, there have been 695 coronavirus deaths.

- Advertisement -

MSDH also reported 328 new coronavirus cases Thursday. There are now 14,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

449 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials estimated more than 9,400 people have recovered from the virus. That means there are around 4,900 active cases in the state.