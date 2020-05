MSDH reports 397 new coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. This brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 7,212.

20 new deaths are also being reported bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths statewide to 281. 11 of the deaths reported Friday occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 52 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 75 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 22 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 40 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 59 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 32 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 71 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 58 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 4 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility death

Monroe County 161 cases (total) 16 deaths (total) 84 LTC facility cases 14 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 29 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 73 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 9 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 51 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 9 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 32 cases (total) 1 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility death

Tishomingo County 7 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 19 cases (total) 1 death (total) 2 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 19 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 44 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 20 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths



The health department has estimated about 3,413 people have recovered from the virus.

Over 71,000 Mississippians have been tested for the virus.