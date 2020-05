MSDH reports 404 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported its largest single day of new cases Friday.

404 new cases were reported. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is now 9,090. Health department data showed the majority of cases are in the 40-49 age range.

- Advertisement -

54 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 113 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).

In the WCBI viewing area:

Calhoun County 57 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 88 cases (total) 10 deaths (total) 25 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 15 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 64 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 67 cases (total) 6 deaths (total) 32 LTC facility cases 5 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 98 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 36 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 77 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 5 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 73 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 7 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Monroe County 191 cases (total) 20 deaths (total) 91 LTC facility cases 18 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 65 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 100 cases (total) 2 death (total) 9 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 73 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 11 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 22 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 4 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 33 cases (total) 2 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility death

Tishomingo County 9 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 42 cases (total) 3 death (total) 12 LTC facility cases 2 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 21 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 61 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 27 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths



13 new deaths were also reported Friday. Three of those deaths were from death certificate investigations. Statewide, there have been 409 coronavirus deaths.

MSDH estimated about 4,400 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.