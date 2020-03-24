MSDH reports 71 new of COVID-19 in Mississippi

There are now 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi as of Tuesday morning.

58 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties have reported cases, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

In Northeast Mississippi, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Webster, and Winston County reported cases.

The health department said it is seeing a jump in cases with more testing taking place across the state in the health department and private labs.

1,872 people have been tested for COVID-19.

One death has been reported so far. The patient was a man from Hancock County.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, severe cough or chest pains. Anyone with symptoms of the virus was asked to call their healthcare provider or doctor for instructions on how to be safely examined.

COVID-19 CASES:

Chickasaw County – 6

Choctaw County – 1

Clay County – 1

Itawamba County – 3

Lee County – 12

Lowndes County – 6

Monroe County – 3

Montgomery County – 2

Noxubee County – 1

Oktibbeha County – 6

Pontotoc County – 2

Webster County – 2

Winston County – 2

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in all Mississippi counties, click here.