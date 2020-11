JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 933 new cases and 37 deaths today.

Hospitalizations with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms is up to 718, across the state.

190 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our viewing area… Lee County has the highest number of new cases with 53.

Prentiss has 29, Pontotoc has 21, Oktibbeha has 19.

Itawamba, Monroe, and Winston Counties are all reporting 18 new cases.

Lowndes County has 17.