MSDH requires all pregnant patients to receive syphilis testing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi has one of the highest infection rates of the sexually transmitted disease, Syphilis, and now the Mississippi State Department of Health is ramping up its testing requirements.

Effective immediately, physicians providing care to women who are pregnant are required to perform syphilis testing for their patients.

The required testing includes patients in the first trimester, third trimester, and during the time of birth.

It is mandatory that syphilis infection in pregnancy is reported to MSDH within one business day of acknowledging the infection.

From 2016 to 2020, Mississippi tied for the highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the U.S.

With an 1,100% increase, Mississippi ranked eighth in congenital syphilis cases from 2019 to 2020.

