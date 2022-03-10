MSDH will slow down with daily updates as COVID-19 activity declines

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health announces it will cut back on daily COVID-19 updates and it could be a good sign for everyone. The decision is made based on the recent decline of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Now, the health department is focusing on a broader view. Expect fewer daily reports on demographics, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Weekly updates will still be available online and on social media.

MSDH will place more emphasis on monthly updates related to deaths by cause and pediatric data. Data on hospital bed availability, weekly lab testing numbers, death by county, and more related data will no longer be published by MSDH.

Below is the official press release by MSDH:

COVID-19 Reporting Update

JACKSON, Miss. – Due to the recent decline in COVID-19 activity in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reducing the COVID-19 data it issues daily. These changes include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports.

It also reflects a change in emphasis on the agency’s COVID-19 surveillance from individual cases to COVID-19 trends in the state, communities, and congregate facilities such as nursing homes and jails.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, “We are moving to a broader and sustainable surveillance system and data reports.”

MSDH will continue to provide newly reported COVID-19 cases and associated deaths, current COVID-19 hospitalizations, and the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care settings Monday through Friday.

Details of data reporting changes:

MSDH will provide weekly updates of county level cases and deaths and county snapshots, COVID-19 vaccination reports and data, cases, and deaths by age group by week, COVID-19 testing activity by week, and will provide social media posts of COVID-19 updates weekly.

MSDH will provide monthly updates of overall deaths by cause, (Mississippi Provisional Death Counts), and pediatric MIS-C cases (more frequently as needed).

MSDH will discontinue publishing weekly lab testing numbers, some redundant demographic charts of sex, race and ethnicity, COVID-19 associated deaths by underlying condition, cumulative cases and deaths by county, two-week incidence maps, tables and rankings, hospital bed availability interactive map and estimated recoveries by week.

These reporting changes will be made starting today. MSDH will increase the frequency and type of COVID-19 reporting as needed if Mississippi returns to higher rates of COVID-19.

Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.