MSMS Alumnus selected to receive USS Navy Admiral James Stockdale leadership award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An MSMS alumnus has been selected to receive the U.S. Navy’s Vice Admiral James Stockdale Leadership Award.

According to My Navy HR, Commander Desmond Walker, Commanding Officer of the USS STOUT, was selected for inspirational leadership.

The annual award is presented to two commissioned officers on Active Duty in the grade of Commander or below who are serving in a command role.

Candidates are nominated by peers who themselves must be eligible for the award.

Walker graduated from MSMS in 1996.

Out of the nine finalists for the prestigious award, two are Mississippians and MSMS graduates.

Commander Kenneth Kirkwood, Commanding Officer of USS California and a graduate of the MSMS class of 2000, was also a finalist.

The other recipient of the award is Commander Joseph Campbell, commanding officer of USS Jimmy Carter.

Awards will be presented at a ceremony on November 14.

