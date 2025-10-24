MSMS hosts annual Science Carnival in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area students got a chance to get out of the classroom and see the fun side of science.

The Mississippi School for Math and Science hosted its annual Science Carnival.

Second and third graders, along with students from some area gifted programs, visited booths focused on the different areas of Science: Chemistry, Biology, Engineering, and Physics.

MSMS students came up with attention-grabbing demonstrations, so the younger students could see science isn’t just something you study; it’s something you can “do”.

One of the goals is to get the students to ask the question “Why?”.

“It’s important to teach them at an early age and get them excited about science and excited about learning, and more importantly, to think about ‘hey, what’s going on?’. To try to figure it out”.

“Maybe some of them will want to come to MSMS, but maybe they’ll get excited and take that back to their schools and tell their friends that they’re excited about Science and about Chemistry and Biology and Physics,” said MSMS Chemistry Teacher Tara Hurt.

MSMS hosts the Science Carnival every year.

