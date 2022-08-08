MSMS hosts convocation to kick off the 2022-2023 school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The state’s brightest juniors and seniors are starting off the new year.

Mississippi’s School for Mathematics and Sciences opened its convocation this morning at the Nissan Auditorium on the W campus.

There are 233 students enrolled at MSMS this year.

The school offers millions of dollars in scholarships each year to MSMS graduates.

121 graduates from the 2021 graduating class, accepted $9 million in scholarship money.