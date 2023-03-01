MSMS Mu Alpha Theta chapter hosts annual math tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of students competed in the annual Mu Alpha Theta Math Tournament hosted by Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

Over 15 public and private schools from across the state sent groups of students to compete in different math challenges such as written tests, team ciphering, and potpourri.

The MSMS Mu Alpha Theta chapter set up the competition and scored the contestants at the Trotter Convention Center.

This is a list of the top 10 winners in each category.

MSMS has been hosting this tournament since shortly after its founding in 1987. The event remains the school’s longest-lived outreach program.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter