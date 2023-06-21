MSMS student wins National Public Radio’s Student Podcast Challenge

COURTESY: MSMS FACEBOOK PAGE

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A student at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science can now add “Award-Winning Podcaster” to her list of achievements.

Rising Senior Georgianna McKenny is this year’s winner of National Public Radio’s Student Podcast Challenge.

McKenny, a podcasting newbie, finished tops out of a field of over 33 hundred entries from 48 states, The District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

As part of an English Composition class at MSMS, McKenny’s teacher, Doctor Thomas Easterling, requires students to create a podcast that ties in with their research papers.

McKenny tackled a big topic, the Jackson Water Crisis, from a unique angle, its effect on schools and, more importantly, students.

All of the students had their work featured on the “Real Mississippi” podcast.

NPR has hosted the Podcast Challenge since 2019. MSMS students began competing in 2021. Since then, there have been 2 finalists and 4 honorable mentions before McKenny’s big win this year.

