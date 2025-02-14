MSU ACCESS hosts academic, independent, and social abilities program

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Academics, career development, independent living, and socialization. That’s what the ACCESS Program at Mississippi State University is all about.

It is the first program in the state for students with intellectual disabilities or developmental disabilities.

In its 15th year, it currently serves 33 students and will have 36 next year.

Students audit courses with degree-seeking students, and are at MSU for 4 years.

Director of the Disability Resource Center and ACCESS Program Chris Dallager said these students take part in everything under the sun at the university.

Dallager said the program allows students to improve opportunities in life and it’s always exciting to see them go into the next phase of life.

“What I think is special about our program is that we’ve been at this a while now. We know what to do. Our staff are quite professional at helping students learn how to have employment in meaningful ways. And our academic teachers help our students a great deal. We have college coaches for all the students, and they do a lot of developmental work with the students around their social lives as well as their academic things. And there are also peer mentors for all of our students that help with a range of things. So the vast array of a network of supports make this program strong,” said Dallager.

The Jim and Thomas Duff Center is currently under construction to be the new home to the ACCESS Center beginning in the Fall of 2025. The new building will have spaces focused on independent learning skills like kitchen, laundry, and living room spaces, as well as computer spaces and classrooms.

