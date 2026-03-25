Police investigate a second shooting in Verona

For the second time in less than 24 hours, Verona Police found themselves investigating a shooting.

Police received a call about a Domestic Disturbance and possible gunfire in the 100 block of Clement Circle around 1 am on Wednesday.

Officers found a woman with two gunshot wounds and a man with what they described as two self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green has identified the woman as 32-year-old Makayla Gates, and the man as 28-year-old Markel Weeks.

Verona Police are still investigating, but say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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