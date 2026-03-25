One person dead after a bike-truck collision in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person has died following a bicycle-truck collision in Tishomingo County.

Coroner Mack Wilemon identified the victim as Donny Murphy of Iuka.

Wilemon tells WCBI Murphy was killed Tuesday afternoon when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck as her turned on to County Road 995

from County Road 191.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened about half a mile from the Iuka Airport.

No other injuries were reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.