MSU allows the opportunity for all students to feel equal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is striving to create an inclusive environment on campus..

MSU has 1 of only 15 comprehensive programs for students with intellectual disabilities in the nation.

This program is known as ACCESS.

“We would like to put an access student into your American government class and I was like great let’s do it, What’s that mean,” said Williams.

ACCESS is a program at Mississippi State Univerity for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities who want to take on the challenge of college.

The program is one of only 15 like it nationwide.

Access allows students to learn how to take on everyday life skills and participate in regular undergrad college classes with students of a similar major.

Assistant Director Christine Williams says not only does this program help students learn, but it also pushed her to become a better teacher.

“This was a very big push for me to change my approach to teaching college classes, and it was the beginning of me realizing that I really wanted to teach the students that really wanted to learn and so when that semester was over and we started gearing up for the next fall I said can I have another access student,” said Williams.

And not only are teachers a part of this but there are also over 100 students who serve as college coaches and peer mentors, giving ACCESS students more opportunities to interact with their classmates.

Academic Coordinator Stacy Jackson says students who help aren’t there to do things for them but they help them get through things that they may struggle with.

“This is someone that’s my go-to person. This is someone that would be a support. They are not there to do things for the access student but they are there to be a support and help guide and be an example,” said Jackson.

Former student Christa Holland says being a peer mentor in college is the reason she is an administrative assistant in the program today.

“I was in a class that suggested that we become a peer mentor and get to know some of the access students here,” said Holland

Holland says the Access program is a way to grow and help the student and mentor conquer bigger obstacles.

“It’s been an amazing journey to watch us both grow into who we are and who we both knew we could be,” said Holland.

To learn more about the program you can visit: ACCESS.msstate.edu