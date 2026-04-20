MSU and SOCSD partner to provide students with education tutoring enrichment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The educational partnership between the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District and Mississippi State University is proving to be beneficial for both groups.

The most obvious sign of this is the district’s Partnership Middle School for 6th and 7th graders.

Housed on the MSU campus, it provides middle school teachers and students access to facilities and activities on campus. It also provides them access to university faculty and their expertise, as well as students in the Education Department who can help with tutoring and enrichment programs for students.

For the university, it gives prospective teachers a chance to learn from veteran teachers and a chance to interact with students at the level they plan to teach.

“So, MSU is training their teachers by putting them in Partnership. They put them in classes in our building, but they are also putting them in the classrooms with our teachers, and they’re training our teachers at the same time they’re training their teachers,” said SOCASD-MSU Liaison, Mandy Scarpulla.

The Starkville Oktibbeha County School District has also been exploring the possibility of building a partnership-style high school as well.

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