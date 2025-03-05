MSU Career Center hosts career fair at The Mill in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Career Center hosted its education career fair at The Mill in Starkville.

School districts from all across the state were there to speak with students as well as districts from Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.

They were also able to interview student teachers for potential positions available.

Career Advisor with the Career Center at MSU Daniel Morgan said these events allow students to make connections with a wide range of employers.

“The biggest hope is that they make great connections with the school districts and the administration, make great impressions on them for potential openings that they have. We’ve even had students leave the event with contracts that they can consider signing for positions. So the big hope is just to give them a great experience meeting with the administration from different school districts and hopefully get some positions open to them,” said Morgan.

55 school districts attended the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.