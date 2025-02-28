MSU celebrates its 147th birthday on the Drill Field

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – 147 years and still going strong, that’s cause for a celebration.

And, that’s just what they had at Mississippi State University.

The Student Association sponsored MSU’s 147th Birthday Party on the Drill Field.

Party-goers were treated to cupcakes and t-shirts.

They also had a chance to sign birthday cards from various campus organizations.

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum was also on hand to join in the festivities.

Keenum is not only the president, but he’s also an alum, and he said the MSU experience was a stepping stone to his successes, and that’s something he wants to see for all of his students.

“I was prepared by this university, and the people here who helped me as a young student to prepare me for my life and my future. And I want that for every single student who steps foot on this campus – to have an opportunity to thrive and to do well, and to get an unbelievable quality education that will equip them to be leaders of tomorrow,” said Keenum.

MSU was originally Mississippi A & M.

It was chartered February 28, 1878 as Mississippi Agricultural and Mechanical College.

This year also marks the 60th Anniversary of the enrollment of Richard E. Holmes, the first Black student at MSU.

