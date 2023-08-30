MSU continues week focused on healthy choices, options

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University continued its week focused on healthy choices and options.

The campus hosted dozens of vendors who promoted wellness and well-being to the students and staff.

These resources ranged from mental to physical and emotional health aspects.

Santee Ezell is the Director of Health Promotion and Wellness.

She said educating students on the resources the campus offers can make a world of difference for those who need it the most.

“Today is our Wellness Wednesday and so we are doing our resource fair really to connect students to not only campus but also community resources we find out that students don’t know what they have that is offered for free or at an affordable cost so we want them to know that they have resources on campus as well as in the community,” said Ezell.

Ezell said health week will continue until Friday.

