MSU Criminology Professor speaks to Columbus community leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The criminal justice system looks different depending on the angle you’re viewing it from.

That was one of the messages from a Mississippi State University Criminology professor.

Speaking to a group of business and community leaders in Columbus, Raymond Barranco said people’s perspectives on the system are often influenced by their experience with it.

Those who work in it view it differently than those who come into contact with it, or from those who have no direct contact at all.

He also spoke about the importance of informal controls on crime, getting to know those around you, and just getting involved in the neighborhood.

“One of the biggest predictors of crime is single-headed households. And, it’s not because single parents are bad parents. It’s because just having two sets of eyes versus one set of eyes on, not only your kids, but the neighborhood, as well, makes a big difference, so you know when we’re talking about the community needs to be involved, and the community needs to do a better job of trying to help prevent crime. Having more adults, more role models around is going to make a big difference,” said Barranco.

Barranco also said he doesn’t think social media plays a bigger role in committing crimes, but it does play a bigger role in the perception of crime.

