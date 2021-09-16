MSU DC Arnett has high praise for Memphis QB Seth Henigan

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The most compelling part of Saturday’s contest between Mississippi State and Memphis is how the Tigers’ offense will match up with the Bulldogs’ defense. State is coming off an impressive performance against NC State (they only allowed 10 points).

The Memphis offense has been no joke, the Tigers are coming off a 55-point performance against Arkansas State and they are led by true freshman QB Seth Henigan. Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett says he certainly doesn’t play like a freshman.

“They are the number one offense in terms of yards per game. Number one in the country,” Arnett said when speaking to the media Wednesday evening. “Obviously you don’t expect that from a true freshman but he’s doing it. Proof is in the pudding, the guy is one hell of a player.”

Arnett says the high-powered offense doesn’t stop there.

“Everyone out there has elite speed. In zone coverage you need to stay on top of routes and man coverage you need to do a good job of getting pressure and make sure they don’t hold the ball for a long time,” Arnett said.

Kickoff between Mississippi State and Memphis is Saturday at 3 o’clock on ESPN2.