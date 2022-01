MSU DE Aaron Odom enters NCAA transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — With the 2021 football season in the rear view for Mississippi State, DE Aaron Odom entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The defensive end started his career with the Bulldogs in 2017 and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

During the 2021 season, Odom recorded 18 tackles and 3 sacks.