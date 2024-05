Ole Miss baseball clinches series at Auburn

Ole Miss baseball defeated Auburn 5-4 to win game two, clinching the road SEC series.

The two teams went into the ninth inning tied at 4. A sac fly from Andrew Fischer gave the Rebels a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Freshman Wes Mendes pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win. He allowed 0 hits through three scoreless frames.

The two teams will be back in action at 3 p.m. Sunday as the Rebels look to get the sweep on the road.