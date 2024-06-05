MSU football players join Starkville library for summer reading

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mississippi State football players are inspiring a new generation of readers.

The players are joining the Starkville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Each week a different group of players will read, sign autographs, and visit with kids.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the library to increase literacy and a love of reading in the community.

The players will be at the library every Wednesday during the months of June and July beginning at 2 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X