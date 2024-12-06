MSU gives hosts annual Poinsettia Sale in Starkville

MISSISSIPPI, STATE, UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Christmas tradition on the Mississippi State University campus is giving area residents a chance to add some color to their homes.

The MSU Horticulture Club hosted its Holiday Poinsettia Sale.

Members have raised around 500 plants this year for the club’s fundraiser.

The money goes to fund scholarships, career development opportunities, and other activities of the Horticulture Club.

And if you’re expecting the standard red leaves and yellow flowers, you might be surprised.

There were several varieties for sale including, pinks and whites, and even a new type called Christmas Mouse that has round leaves.

The club’s president says the sale provides practical experience for members.

“So, not only is this a fundraising experience, but this is also a learning experience for our members, because we’re all wanting to go into horticulture for our careers. And, we have been growing these since September, and we got them as ‘itty-bitty’ plants, and we’ve been growing them. So, it’s a learning experience for our members too, to learn how to take care of a greenhouse and take care of the plants,” said Payton Davis, President of MSU’s Horticulture Club.

The poinsettia sale went well. The club’s president said if there are plants leftover, they will be continue the sale in the morning at the greenhouses behind Dorman Hall on the MSU Campus.

