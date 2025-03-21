MSU helps establish infrastructure to improve national security

The US uses international aid in the form of food assistance to improve security for soldiers and allies around the globe.

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – One way that the US spreads its influence throughout the world is through something called “soft power”.

It is the use of things like foreign aid to establish and maintain good relations with nations and to help stabilize unstable regions.

A massive use of that “soft power” is providing food and agriculture to places that need it.

MSU hosted the Food and Agriculture as a national security conference to discuss just that.

Leaders in MSU agriculture and food science met with national security experts to discuss their collaboration.

In these discussions, they are building new infrastructure and solidifying existing infrastructure to address this issue.

Chase Sova, the World Food Program USA vice president of public policy and advocacy said bringing this broad group of people together to discuss this will have real-world impacts.

“We’ve learned over time that one of the best ways that we can help create global stability and peace is by feeding someone who cannot feed themselves and their family. That’s part of the reason that we’re here today at Mississippi State University. This is a very important conversation and I think we’re bringing together folks from across disciplines, people who aren’t usually in the same room together frankly. And that’s, I think, the power of this convening,” said Sova.

To learn more about how access to food affects security, a study authored by the World Food Program USA titled “Dangerously Hungry” is linked.

