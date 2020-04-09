MSU to hold commencement ceremonies online

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University will be celebrating spring 2020 graduates online.

The online ceremonies will be broadcast May 1 at 2:00 p.m. MSU President Mark Keenum will grant degrees and address the new graduates.

Students can purchase regalia and bring it to the campus in fall to have their pictures taken with President Keenum. A time and date for pictures will be announced later on.

Graduates can also participate in the traditional December graduation ceremonies.

For more information on MSU’s spring commencement ceremonies, click here.