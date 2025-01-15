MSU holds annual state agricultural outlook conference

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The new year and severe weather bring new challenges to the agriculture industry.

It was the annual Mississippi Agricultural Outlook conference at Mississippi State University.

This is where industry specialists share new updates and insights for the new year in the farming world.

The 2025 Mississippi Agricultural Outlook Conference was held at the Mill Conference Center in Starkville.

Agricultural specialists were there to share updates and forecasts on the state’s largest industry for the new year.

The event organizer, Kevin Kim said there is always key information farmers need to know.

“Prices for the row crops including corn-sweeping have gone down so much,” Kim said. “So, this is hurting the farmers and some of these farmers now are certain to have issues when running their business or needing to borrow loans. But with the low-income, lenders might not be too reluctant to these farmers.”

Economists of the industry traveled from miles away to attend the conference and provide information regarding, livestock, labor, and farmland values.

MSU graduate students majoring in the Department of Agricultural Economics said the conference helped them understand more about the farming business.

“Growing up in the agricultural sectors, I’ve always kind of been interested and bridging the gap between producers and consumers,” Logan Mattingly said. “Kind of hoping individuals who need resources, who need food help find that. So I think that’s one of my driving forces going forward is kind of bridging that gap for the people that need food and the people that are making.”

“It’s definitely an interesting thing to hear about from different people from different backgrounds and areas of work,” Rebekkah Adicoff said.

Agricultural lenders and farm managers said they were glad to give an outlook on economic conditions going into 2025.

“2024 has been a challenging year especially for the world cup producers and it just likely that we’ll see another challenging year for some of the producers in 2025,” Kim said. “So we gather here together to give them or brief them about what’s going to happen in 2025.”

You can visit the MSU Extension Service website for information on running an agricultural business.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.