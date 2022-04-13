MSU host first Research Week showcasing student, faculty, and staff work

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is showing off the work being done by its students, faculty, and staff.

The university is hosting its first Research Week.

All this week, exhibits from MSU research centers, institutes, support units, and academic departments are on display on the first floor of the Old Main Academic Center.

Select research centers are also open for tours and conversations.

Today, student and graduate-led businesses take center stage at the Innovation Enterprise Showcase hosted by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach.

“It’s really important we do world-class research at Mississippi State, and these ideas translate into businesses that impact the market, so this is a great opportunity to show the connection between the impact of research and how it gets into the marketplace,” said Eric Hill, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Research Week wraps up tomorrow. One of the main events will be the Undergraduate Research 3-minute thesis competition.